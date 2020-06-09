If the Jobs Numbers Stay Like This, Trump Is Toast

Donald Trump’s latest campaign ad is about the “Great American Comeback.” That aspirational slogan tells you all you need to know about how desperate he is to move past these last few months. A low unemployment rate was the best thing Trump had going for him, heading into his 2020 re-election campaign.

And then, he watched it vanish. To paraphrase Bruce Springsteen, these jobs are going, boys, and they ain’t comin’ back—at least not in time to help his re-election chances.

But don’t take my word for it, let’s look at some data points. On Friday, Trump proudly touted a 13.3 percent unemployment rate for May (that was the same time he said he hoped George Floyd was “looking down right now”—a statement that was widely interpreted as suggesting Floyd would be happy with the job numbers). But there was an unintentional “misclassification error.” The real unemployment number was 16.3 percent—which is horrible, but better than predicted, and much better than the 19.7 percent number for April.