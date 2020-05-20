Trump Gives Michigan the Ukraine Treatment

Side effects of hydroxychloroquine include “mood changes” and “feeling nervous or irritable.” Were it not for Trump’s long track record of saying insane things, one might easily conclude that his tweets Monday morning were a result of the new medication he says he’s taking.

In a rational world, the president threatening to withhold funds from states would raise alarm bells for “Constitutional conservatives” who used to believe in the concept of federalism. In a rational world, there would be severe consequences for this. This threat would be grounds for criticism, condemnation, and maybe even censure.

But in a rational world, Republican leaders would have already impeached and removed him from office. Don’t hold your breath.