If Trump Can’t Win, He’s Going to Take America Down With Him

Is it not obvious what Donald Trump wants? He knows now that he stands a good chance of losing. He tells Chris Wallace “fake polls,” but he knows. And you can practically feel the conviction rising inside him: If I’m going down, I’m taking the country down with me.

He wants police confrontations with protesters. And he doesn’t want them in Portland. I mean, it’s fine. But Portland is the equivalent of that town in Connecticut where they do summer stock in some old musical. Trump wants confrontations in New York. He wants to play Broadway!

I’m sure that some of you, even some of you who don’t particularly like him, think I’m being unfair. That he couldn’t be that malevolent. That maybe Tuesday’s presser and his endorsement of masks, however equivocal, indicates that he can be serious, is capable of change. If this is you, I have one question for you: When, since he rolled down that escalator five years ago, has Trump pleasantly surprised you or impressed you as having risen to an occasion?