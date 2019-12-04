If You Missed Out on Cyber Monday, Now’s the Time to Get an Instant Pot for $60
All-in-one gadgets usually don’t live up to our expectations. But the Instant Pot is all you could hope for and more when it comes to an all-in-one gadget. It pressure cooks, steams, sautes, and can even make yogurt. While most kitchen gadgets promise the world, the Instant Pot truly delivers on that promise. I’ve made many a stew or chili in my Instant Pot. I’ve cooked tender chicken and fall-apart pork. And this version, the Duo Plus Mini, is the perfect size for anyone with a less-than-ideal amount of counter or cabinet space (think recent college graduates, newlyweds, grandparents). With 13 different smart programs, all that needs to be done is to dump the ingredients into the included stainless steel bowl, press a button, and away it goes, crafting layers of flavor with ease. Get it while it’s down to just $60 (down from $100) on Amazon.
Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Free Shipping | Free Returns
