If You Need a Break From This Winter Weather, These Destinations Are Ready and Waiting

Winter is far from over, but serotonin-boosting summer weather is already here at some of Hilton’s most beloved destinations. Whether you are planning a spring (or winter!) break, romantic Valentine’s Day getaway, or family trip, these resorts offer premium amenities to help you shake off the chill and step into your chanclas. The Hilton portfolio offers expansive wellness offerings, elevated experiences for every generation, and stunning pools and beaches. There are also a variety of dining options where kids and teens stay and eat for free at select all-inclusive resorts.
If you’re looking for a true toes-in-the-sand setting, take a look at resorts in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, or Costa Rica. For some mainland culture, you can try Mexico, Belize, or Colombia. And, if you want to travel domestically, look no further than California, Florida, or Hawaii. Either way, if you need a break from the short days and frigid temperatures, Hilton has you covered. Take yourself and your loved ones to the best places to get a winter tan.