If You’re Watching These Coronavirus Briefings for Free, You’re a Sucker

If there was any doubt remaining about the uselessness of these live daily performances masquerading as briefings, President Donald Trump eliminated it Monday night.

Hours after a relatively subdued one in which he again suggested that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is behind us and it’s time to reopen, Trump posted a tweet proclaiming: “In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”

What does that mean, exactly? Well, the nice thing about a tweet is that you don’t have to answer questions about it. On Twitter everyone can be a sports talk radio host, monologuing and then pretending to win the last word in a “conversation” with someone who’s already been muted.