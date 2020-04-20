Trump Opens Coronavirus Briefing by Taking Shots at Republican Governor

President Donald Trump kicked off his Monday coronavirus task force briefing by criticizing one of the leading Republican governors during the coronavirus pandemic.

At the start of the briefing, the president said the nation’s governors had been given “a list of the names, addresses and phone numbers of the labs where they can find additional testing capacity within their states.”

“Hundreds and hundreds of labs are ready, willing and able,” he insisted. “Some of the governors, like as an example the governor from Maryland didn’t really understand the list. He didn’t understand too much about what was going on, so now I think he’ll be able to do that. It’s pretty simple.”

Gov. Larry Hogan, the Republican leader of Maryland, has emerged as one of the more hands-on state leaders during the pandemic. Hogan was mentioned frequently as a possible GOP primary challenger to Trump before publicly abandoning the idea in June.

The president’s relationship with the nation’s governors has been tense during the coronavirus pandemic, as some have not been shy about their issues with the federal government’s response.

Trump has made a point of criticizing Democratic governors, even calling on three Democratic states to be “liberated” on Twitter Friday. He continued to antagonize them early during Monday’s briefing.

States have to look at “their complete inventory of available capacity,” Trump said, before lashing out at Gov. J. B. Pritzker of Illinois.

“Some states have far more capacity than they actually understand, and it is a complex subject, but some of the governors didn’t understand it,” Trump said. “The governor as an example, Pritzker from Illinois did not understand his capacity. Not simply ask the federal government to provide unlimited support. You have to take the support where you have it, but we are there to stand with the governors and to help the governors and that’s what we’re doing.”