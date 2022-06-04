Iga Świątek Secures Second French Open Victory, Defeating Coco Gauff
Iga Świątek defeated American Coco Gauff 6–1, 6–3 in the French Open women singles final on Saturday, securing her second Grand Slam title. The 21-year-old Polish player dominated the match against 18-year-old Gauff, winning four games in a row in both sets. The match lasted an hour and eight minutes. Ranked the No. 1 women’s tennis player in the world, Świątek won her first Grand Slam at the 2020 French Open, and she currently holds the longest winning streak of the century with 35 matches in a row, equal only to Venus Williams’ run in 2000. Although Gauff lost her first grand slam final, the teenager graciously accepted defeat in closing remarks after the game and will have another chance at a Grand Slam title in the women’s doubles final on Sunday.