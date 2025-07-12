Iga Świątek Secures First Wimbledon Victory
Iga Świątek destroyed player Amanda Anisimova in a 6-0, 6-0 total victory in the Wimbledon women’s final Saturday. Świątek, Poland’s No. 8 seed, conquered the No. 13 seed Amanda Anisimova, a U.S. player from New Jersey. The win was Świątek’s first Wimbledon title and sixth Grand Slam title. Her complete success is known in tennis as a “double bagel,” meaning that a player wins every game in both sets. It refers to the “0,” which resembles the shape of a bagel. Świątek’s victory in a Grand Slam final is the first double bagel since 1988, when Steffi Graf won the French Open against Natasha Zvereva in a game that only lasted 57 minutes. Świątek is the only active WTA Tour player to hold Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces and is second behind Venus Williams among active WTA players with the most majors.