Igloo Coolers Got a Retro Redesign Just in Time for Summer

Nostalgia Week: Scouted is turning back the clocks and highlighting some of the best things to come out 20+ years ago and how they’re being reinvented (and reinvigorated) in 2021.

In my parent’s garage is a ton of cool stuff just picking up dust. Halloween decorations, old cameras, a train set (remember those?) and sitting right next to their cars—an old school cooler. They truly don’t make coolers like they used to anymore. Maybe what made them so great, wasn’t really the features but the memories kept inside—of beach days where the wheels were inevitably clogged with sand, or of perilous hikes where the cooler had to be dragged up, one way or another.

I’m not going to suggest you use that old cooler you have in the garage—let’s be real, it’s probably time to chuck it. However, Igloo launched a retro collection of their 90’s and 70’s cooler lines that may bring back some of those cherished memories.

The Picnic Basket is for heavy duty days—think: grilling out at the park or a backyard gathering. The handles meet up top for easy carrying. Best of all, the cooler is insulated with THERMECOOL foam that is definitely more eco-friendly than the 90’s version, and will actually help keep the ice, well, ice.

If that’s not your style, don’t worry about a thing: they also launched a Retro Playmate cooler. You know, the lunchbox version with the buttons on the side that were always impossible to open up. Well, this one has definitely benefited from an upgrade because it’s super easy to open, while still retaining that fun design. The colors are beautiful and it can hold six 12-oz cans.

Sometimes it’s the little things—this summer, your cooler might just be the talking point of the beach day. Or maybe it will help everyone reminisce about simpler times.

