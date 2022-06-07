‘Skateboard Hero’ of London Bridge Terror Attack Headed Toward Sainthood
SELF-SACRIFICE
A Spanish man who used his skateboard to fight off Islamist terrorists as they attacked tourists and locals at a market near London Bridge in 2017 could be headed for sainthood. Ignacio Echeverría, a 39-year-old lawyer who worked as a fraud analyst in the City of London, intervened after he saw a terrorist attacking a Frenchwoman at Borough Market, running toward the attacker and hitting him with his skateboard. The woman survived. He then took on a second terrorist who was attacking a police officer, before being fatally stabbed in the back by two other terrorists. The attack was later claimed by the Islamic State terror group. Echeverría’s self-sacrifice was recognized with posthumous awards in both the U.K. and Spain and the practicing Catholic was praised by Pope Francis for his heroism. The Times of London reports that the pope’s words prompted a Madrid bishop to approach Echeverría’s family to suggest they push for his canonization, the first step on the road to sainthood.