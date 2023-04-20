Musk’s ‘Anti-Woke’ AI Czar Was Arrested for Domestic Violence Last Month
HE SURE CAN PICK ‘EM
The man Elon Musk hand-picked to develop an “anti-woke” artificially intelligent chatbot was arrested in a domestic battery case last month, according to The Information. Citing publicly available records, the outlet reported on Wednesday that the alleged incident took place on the morning of March 6 in Palo Alto, California. Igor Babuschkin, an AI researcher recruited by Musk after stints at OpenAI and Alphabet’s Deep Mind unit, was arrested “for misdemeanor domestic violence,” a Palo Alto Police Department spokesperson said. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released later that day. A representative for the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said that there are no plans to charge Babuschkin with a crime. The alleged victim in the matter has not been publicly identified. Three days after Babuschkin’s arrest, the company Musk tapped him to lead, X.AI, was incorporated in Nevada. Babuschkin and Musk didn’t respond to requests for comment from The Information.