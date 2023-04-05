ANOTHER Russian Oligarch Dies Mysteriously in Putin’s Russia
CHILLING
Russian energy oligarch Igor Shkurko was found dead in a Siberian prison cell Tuesday after he was accused of taking a bribe. Shkurko, 49, was the deputy general director of energy company Yakutskenergo. He had reportedly submitted appeals against the bribery allegation the day before being found dead in his cell. Shkurko, who was a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party, is now one of many unexplained deaths that have occurred since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Experts estimate that at least 39 high-profile figures have died mysteriously since the start of the war. Russian authorities released no details surrounding Shkurko’s death, but said they saw no evidence of a “criminal death.” Shkurko was accused of demanding a bribe worth approximately $6,200. He was married with two sons.