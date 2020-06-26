Stay Healthy on Your Next Vacay With These Travel Essentials

Depending on where you live, states are beginning to reopen. People are beginning to venture outdoors to take advantage of the summer sun. In this climate, “travel essentials” has taken on new meaning. Masks and hand sanitizer have joined the ranks of neck pillows and portable chargers as vacation must-haves. With over 30,000 top-rated supplements, all-natural products, and more, iHerb can help you get your hands on these must-have carry-ons at a bargain.
The CDC recommends that you cover your mouth and nose when you are around others. iHerb’s newly launched protective face mask category carries a range of both disposable and reusable face masks. The Susimi Reusable Face Mask ($18.22) has five layers of nanofiber to filter out various air pollutants. If reusable ain’t your style, check out this five pack of KN95 ($16.20) masks instead (KN95 masks are the Chinese equivalent of N95 masks).
Susimi Reusable Face Mask - Medium
Tony Moly CTT KN95 Respirator Mask, 5 Count
While you are at it, you should also pick up some Tony Moly Aloe Hand Sanitizer ($2.25). Why? It contains 62% alcohol (CDC recommends 60%) and it can help you hit the $20 threshold for free shipping.
Tony Moly Aloe Hand Sanitizer
If you are looking to stock up on additional must-have carry-ons, be sure to peruse iHerb's personal hygienics page for more vacation essentials, like disinfecting wipes. Safe travels!
