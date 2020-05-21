These Men’s Health Supplements Will Help You Celebrate a Lifetime of Father’s Days
With another Father's Day swiftly approaching, you might find yourself thinking about Father’s Days past and future. As you imagine the rest yet to come, there’s no better time to support health. With over 30,000 top-rated products to choose from, iHerb offers a range of supplements, all-natural products, and more to address men’s unique health needs.
A great starting point? Fish oil. The fatty acids found in fish (and other foods) can help support cardiovascular health and healthy inflammatory responses throughout the body. For an ultra-concentrated, once-daily softgel, try California Gold Nutrition Omega 800 ($8/30-count). If liquid dosing is more your style, try Oslomega Omega-3 ($25/16.9 fl oz)—flavored with natural lemon. For an even bigger head start, try California Gold Nutrition Krill Oil ($7/30-count), a shellfish-based supplement featuring both Omega-3 fatty acids and Astaxanthin ($10/30-count), which combined help to support healthy heart, brain, eyes and liver functions.
Dad-bod or not, iHerb has something for every type of guy. For the workout buff, Lake Avenue Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate ($30/2 lb) is a must-have. Packed with glutamine and branched-chain amino acids, a daily scoop of whey protein is known to help improve cellular health, muscle growth, and protein synthesis. For the outdoorsy type, Sympli Beautiful Vitamin C Stem Cell Serum ($20/1 fl oz) is a great reminder to take care of what’s on your outside—it helps keep skin looking bright, firm, and tight. Whatever you pick, there’s no better time to explore iHerb, and prioritize men’s health.
