Enjoy an Extra 50% Off Vitamin Supplements to Help Endure Flu Season
Easy As ABC
Getting only 50% of your daily vitamin C and D needs? Not smart. Using a 50% off code from iHerb to stock up on already-marked-down vitamin C and D? Very smart. All you need to do is use the exclusive code TDBCGN50 at checkout. This offers ends on 2/23, so act fast.
Since the human body can’t naturally produce vitamin C, you need to get your daily dose from your diet. You could drink a glass of orange juice and eat more “tasty” vegetables like broccoli. However, an infinitely easier option is taking a vitamin C supplement. To match the amount of vitamin C in just one of these capsules, you would have to drink 23 glasses of orange juice.
Gold C (60 capsules)
Originally $12
Unlike vitamin C, the body can naturally produce vitamin D; all it needs is sunshine. This can be quite tough, especially during the winter. Instead of hoping (then braving the bitter cold) for sunlight, you can take a vitamin D supplement in the morning.
Vitamin D3 (360 capsules)
Originally $14
Vitamin D and C not your cup of tea? No worries — you can use the code NEW20 to save 20% on the plethora of other supplements, immunity boosters, and even beauty products available on iHerb. Plus, any order over $20 gets free shipping. Start shopping here.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.