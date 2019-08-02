CHEAT SHEET

    ‘They Said Send Her Back:’ Omar and Pelosi Troll Trump With Instagram Pics of Africa Trip

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Instagram / Ilhan Omar

    Weeks after Donald Trump's rally crowd chanting “Send her back!” at Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Minnesota congresswoman has trolled them with pics of her trip to Africa with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “They said ‘send her back’ but Speaker Pelosi didn’t just make arrangements to send me back, she went back with me,” Omar joked in an Instagram post. Omar posted two photos of her with Pelosi standing at the Door of No Return, a slave trade memorial in Ghana. Omar has been singled out by Trump supporters because she immigrated to the United States as a refugee from Somalia over 20 years ago. Chants of “Send her back!” broke out during a Trump rally in North Carolina last month when the president mentioned Omar.

