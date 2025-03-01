Ilhan Omar Deems Elon Musk the ‘Dumbest, Luckiest’ Person on Earth

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have found a place to say “I do.” The billionaire couple plans to exchange their vows off the coast of Italy on Bezos' megayacht Koru, a source told Page Six. According to the outlet, the couple is sailing around a June date, though it did not confirm a specific day for the wedding. The news came just over two months after Bezos denied a Daily Mail report that the two would marry in a lavish $600 million Christmastime wedding in Aspen, Colorado. “This whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening,” he wrote on X at the time, a rare instance where he’s refuted a report directly. Bezos and Sánchez, a former reporter, got engaged in May 2023 and held an extravagant engagement party three months later in Positano, Italy—on the same $500 million yacht that will host their wedding.
