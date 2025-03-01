Ilhan Omar Deems Elon Musk the ‘Dumbest, Luckiest’ Person on Earth

Cheat Sheet
1
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Pick Wedding Destination Fit for Billionaire’s ‘I Do’
ALL ABOARD
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 03.02.25 9:06AM EST 
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have found a place to say “I do.” The billionaire couple plans to exchange their vows off the coast of Italy on Bezos' megayacht Koru, a source told Page Six. According to the outlet, the couple is sailing around a June date, though it did not confirm a specific day for the wedding. The news came just over two months after Bezos denied a Daily Mail report that the two would marry in a lavish $600 million Christmastime wedding in Aspen, Colorado. “This whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening,” he wrote on X at the time, a rare instance where he’s refuted a report directly. Bezos and Sánchez, a former reporter, got engaged in May 2023 and held an extravagant engagement party three months later in Positano, Italy—on the same $500 million yacht that will host their wedding.

Read it at Page Six

2
Rhiannon Giddens Bows Out of Kennedy Center Gig Following Trump Takeover
THE SHOW MUST GO ON
Catherine Bouris
Updated 03.02.25 1:45AM EST 
Published 03.02.25 1:29AM EST 
Rhiannon Giddens
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

Rhiannon Giddens is the latest artist to cancel a planned performance at the Kennedy Center. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musician announced her decision to nix a scheduled performance, citing the changes implemented by President Donald Trump—including installing himself as chairman and replacing several board members with allies—as her reason for doing so. On Instagram, Giddens wrote, “I cannot in good conscience play at The Kennedy Center with the change in programming direction forced on the institution by this new board.” She also explained that she had waited to announce the cancelation because she wanted to “make a thoughtful and thought-out decision” but also because she was organizing a replacement show at The Anthem, another concert hall located just a few miles away from the Kennedy Center. “I will say here that I don’t judge anyone for choosing to go on with their shows,” Giddens added. “It’s a highly difficult situation for artists right now and everyone has to do what makes the most sense for them in the moment.” Giddens is hardly alone in her decision to walk away from a Kennedy Center show: Issa Rae, Ben Folds, and Shonda Rhimes are just a few of the other artists who have made the same decision.

Read it at THE HILL



3
JFK’s Worn Boxer Shorts Sell for $9,100
SKIVVIES FOR SALE
Catherine Bouris
Published 03.01.25 9:03PM EST 
JFK
Bettmann Archive

A pair of boxer shorts that belonged to President John F. Kennedy sold at auction for $9,100, the New York Post reports. The ivory cotton boxer shorts, which sport a hand-sewn label bearing JFK’s nickname, Jack, were issued to Kennedy during his time in the U.S. Navy Reserve during World War II. The undies came with a certificate of authenticity that was signed by the late president’s secretary, Mary Barelli Gallagher, as well as the Nov. 18, 1961 edition of The Saturday Evening Post, which featured Kennedy on its cover. The shorts were sold by Julien’s Auctions as part of an auction entitled “Spotlight on History & Tech.” Other items up for grabs included golf shoes worn by President Barack Obama; sunglasses signed by President Bill Clinton (plus Dan Aykroyd, Al Gore and Jim Belushi); a hoodie worn by Mark Zuckerberg, which sold for $15,875; and a bow tie worn by Steve Jobs, which sold for a whopping $35,750.

Read it at New York Post

4
First Black Republican Congresswoman Faces Final Days Following Deadly Cancer Diagnosis
HOPES AND PRAYERS
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.02.25 4:24AM EST 
Published 03.01.25 6:15PM EST 
Mia Love
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Mia Love, the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress, is dying of brain cancer. The 49-year-old made history in 2014 when she was elected to serve Utah’s 4th Congressional District. She served as a member of the House of Representatives until 2019. Love’s daughter Abigale posted an Instagram update on her mother’s condition on Saturday, announcing, “Sadly her cancer is no longer responding to treatment and the cancer is progressing.” Abigale added that she has shifted her focus from treatment to “enjoying our remaining time with her.” In 2022, Love was diagnosed with glioblastoma (GBM), a fast-growing and aggressive brain cancer that has a single-digit five-year survival rate. Love told CNN’s Jake Tapper about her diagnosis during an interview last spring. She relied on her Mormon religion to help her through the prognosis, sharing on Facebook: “Whether you are facing a cancer diagnosis yourself, or fighting a different battle, there is hope! For me, that hope comes from my faith and my family.” Love was a frequent guest on The View, a CNN contributor, and wrote a memoir called Qualified.

Read it at Daily Mail



5
Harrison Ford Drops Out as Oscars Presenter
CALLING IN SICK
Catherine Bouris
Updated 03.02.25 3:52AM EST 
Published 03.01.25 7:38PM EST 
Harrison Ford
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Variety has confirmed that Harrison Ford will no longer be presenting at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night. Entertainment Weekly, who first broke the news, reported that his exit is the result of a shingles diagnosis, although Variety was unable to confirm this with either the Academy or Ford’s representatives. According to EW, the 82-year-old actor was diagnosed on Friday, but is feeling OK and resting. Actors still set to present on Sunday include Whoopi Goldberg, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Samuel L. Jackson, and Halle Berry, with the Academy confirming the addition of Miley Cyrus and Miles Teller to the lineup on Friday. Conan O’Brien will serve as host of the ceremony, which is set to commence at 4 p.m. PST and 7 p.m. EST on Sunday. Fans can tune in via ABC or stream the ceremony on Hulu.

Read it at Variety

6

Ilhan Omar Deems Elon Musk the ‘Dumbest, Luckiest’ Person on Earth

DUMB, LUCK
Catherine Bouris
Published 03.01.25 6:51PM EST 
Elon Musk and Ilhan Omar
Getty Images

Appearing on The Dean Obeidallah Show on Saturday, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was asked about Elon Musk’s recent plea for retired air traffic controllers to consider returning to work, a post which, she said, “shows how much he doesn’t know.” She continued, “I know people talk about him as a genius, but to me, I think he’s probably one of the dumbest, luckiest people... to exist on, on this earth.” She went on to explain how taxing air traffic control work is, as well as how long it takes for someone to be trained in the role, adding that, “Unless we raise their retirement age, if they were retired, they’re not coming back.” Early last month, Musk reposted a doctored video of Omar, claiming that she was breaking the law by conducting seminars teaching “Somalians” [sic] how to evade deportation, so his intelligence level probably feels particularly personal to her.

Read it at MEDIAITE

7
Hegseth Orders Armored Vehicles and More Troops to Border for No Known Reason
FRONT LINES
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.02.25 4:26AM EST 
Published 03.01.25 2:05PM EST 
Hegseth
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The Trump administration plans to send between 2,500 and 3,000 active-duty troops and 20-ton armored Stryker combat vehicles down south in another move to further militarize the U.S.-Mexico border. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has come under fire for claiming women shouldn’t serve in combat roles, ordered the soldiers to “reinforce and expand” current operations to “seal the border” and protect the country’s “territorial integrity.” Most troops are from Fort Carson, Colo., and will be deployed in the coming weeks. Earlier this week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said apprehensions had hit a 15-year low in “another sign the President Trump’s commonsense immigration and border security policies are working.” Despite the recent drop in border crossings, the administration wants “100 percent” operational control of the region. Stryker vehicles carry up to 11 soldiers and often come with machine guns and grenade launchers. They’re typically used in violent combat in places like Iraq and Afghanistan. The Senate confirmed Hegseth in January despite allegations of sexual assault, alcoholism, and association with neo-Nazi groups. He’s promised to unravel diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in the military and bring a “warrior culture” to the armed forces.

Read it at WaPo

8
House GOP Wants to Get Rid of DC’s Black Lives Matter Plaza
TAKEOVER
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.02.25 4:30AM EST 
Published 03.01.25 1:54PM EST 
BLM
Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

House Republicans are planning to scrub the name from Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., a site that was renamed following the tragic death of George Floyd in May 2020.

Floyd, a Black man, was murdered by a white cop in a killing that ignited a nationwide movement calling for police accountability and racial justice. Protesters took to the streets of the U.S. capital, chanting the names of Floyd and other Black victims of police violence—Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, among others—and were met with violence and tear gas near the site of the plaza.

Shortly after, a mural was unveiled on the site to condemn police brutality and send the message “loud and clear” that the city recognizes people’s “humanity,” according to Black D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Now, following Trump’s attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion, the administration will destroy “left-wing pet projects” and address “partisan abuses… such as Black Lives Matter Plaza,” according to House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky. Trump has previously said he approves of taking over the nation’s capital, stating, “I think that we should govern District of Columbia.”

Read it at NY Post



9
Trump to Pardon Convicted Baseball Icon as He Rips ‘Lazy A**’ MLB
‘WHAT A SHAME!’
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 03.01.25 11:58AM EST 
Published 03.01.25 11:56AM EST 
CINCINNATI - UNDATED: Manager Pete Rose #14 of the Cincinnati Reds makes a call to the bullpen at Riverfront Stadium during the 1980s in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)
Manager Pete Rose #14 of the Cincinnati Reds makes a call to the bullpen at Riverfront Stadium during the 1980s in Cincinnati, Ohio. Focus On Sport/Focus on Sport via Getty Images

President Donald Trump said he plans to give late baseball icon Pete Rose a “complete pardon” as he slammed Major League Baseball officials in a Saturday Truth Social post. “Major League Baseball didn’t have the courage or decency to put the late, great, Pete Rose, also known as ‘Charlie Hustle,’ into the Baseball Hall of fame,” Trump wrote. He added, Rose “will never experience the thrill of being selected, even though he was a FAR BETTER PLAYER than most of those who made it, and can only be named posthumously. WHAT A SHAME!” Rose, who died last year at 83, played for the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and the Montreal Expos before managing the Reds. Rose was banned from the MLB in 1989 for gambling on baseball games as an active player and manager, and he served a five-month prison sentence for falsifying his tax records, a felony. Trump raged, “Baseball, which is dying all over the place, should get off its fat, lazy a--, and elect Pete Rose, even though far too late, into the Baseball Hall of Fame!” Asked about Trump in 2021, Rose said he “would’ve voted for him” if he had voting privileges in Nevada.

Read it at Truth Social

10
WATCH: FedEx Plane on Fire Forced to Make Emergency Landing
THROUGH THE FLAMES
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 03.01.25 11:06AM EST 
A FedEx Express plane prepares for landing at the Beijing Capital International airport in Beijing on September 6, 2024.
A FedEx plane made an emergency landing after a birdstrike on Saturday. ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images

A FedEx cargo plane struck a bird during takeoff on Saturday, leaving it circling the Newark Liberty International Airport until it was able to make an emergency landing. The incident was captured in a video that was posted to social media, showing the Boeing 767 on fire. In a statement to NBC News, the Federal Aviation Administration said that the bird strike damaged one of the plane’s engines. FedEx Flight 3609 was able to land at Newark airport shortly after 8 a.m. None of the three crew members on board were injured, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told The New York Times. “Our crew declared an emergency and returned safely to Newark,” FedEx said in a statement to NBC News. “We are thankful for the quick actions of our crew and first responders.” The incident is the latest in a string of aviation disasters and near-misses over the last month or so, including the crash between a jet and a helicopter that killed 67 people on Jan. 29.

Read it at NBC News

