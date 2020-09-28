Rep. Omar Deploys ‘Deal or No Deal’ $750 Gif as Trump Attacks Her to Distract From His Tax-Returns Bombshell

Read it at Rep. Ilhan Omar / Twitter
As the nation digests the news that President Donald Trump owed just $750 in income tax in the year he became president, he’s reverted to a familiar tactic in the hope of distracting everyone—attacking Rep. Ilhan Omar. In a rage-filled series of tweets and retweets sent after midnight, the president laid into the Minnesota Democrat to accuse her of ballot harvesting. The president cited an article about Project Veritas from the conspiracy-theory website Breitbart News as his evidence. Omar has become one of Trump’s favorite targets on Twitter despite her repeatedly owning him, and this was no exception. In a wordless response, she posted a gif of a Deal or No Deal contestant opening their box—to reveal the measly sum of $750.