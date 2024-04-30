Ilhan Omar Facing Censure Over ‘Pro-Genocide’ Remarks: Report
TENSIONS RISING
A House Republican is reportedly working on a new resolution to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) after she suggested during a visit to Columbia University last week that some Jewish students are “pro-genocide.” After visiting the campus’ pro-Palestine encampment, Omar said in a TV interview that she believes it’s “really unfortunate that people don’t care about the fact that all Jewish kids should be kept safe” and that we “should not have to tolerate antisemitism or bigotry for all Jewish students, whether they are pro-genocide or anti-genocide.” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) told Axios that he is putting a censure measure together because “talking about pro-genocide Jewish students is wrong.” Omar spokesperson Jacklyn Rogers told the outlet that the congresswoman “clearly condemned antisemitism and bigotry for all Jewish students.” “Attempts to misconstrue her words by drafting this baseless resolution are meant to distract from the ongoing violence and genocide occurring in Gaza and the large antiwar protests happening across our country and around the world,” Rogers added.