Ilhan Omar: I Believe President Trump Is ‘Fascist’
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Thursday told reporters she believes President Trump is “fascist,” and said his supporters are against the foundations of American democracy. “We have said this president is racist. We have condemned his racist remarks. I believe he is fascist,” Omar said in response to Trump’s attacks on four female lawmakers of color. “I want to remind people that this is what this president and his supporters have turned this country, this is supposed to be a country where we allow democratic debate and dissent to take place. And so, this is not about me. This is about us fighting for what this country truly should be[.]” In recent days, Trump faced intense backlash after he tweeted that Omar—along with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI)—should go back to their countries. Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley, and Tlaib are from the United States, while Omar became a citizen in 2000. At a Wednesday night rally, Trump’s supporters doubled down against Omar and chanted that Trump should “send her back.”