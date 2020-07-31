Ilhan Omar Paid Her Husband’s Firm $600,000 in July Alone

Read it at The Washington Free Beacon
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) paid her husband Tim Mynett’s consulting firm $606,000 in July alone, according to Federal Election Commission filings released Thursday. The newest paperwork shows that her campaign spent 77 percent of all its cash on Mynett’s services, and it had already directed more than $1 million to his business, E Street Consulting Group, before the month began. The Minnesota Democrat has raised far less money than her challenger, Antone Melton-Meaux, ahead of an Aug. 11 primary.