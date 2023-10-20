Ilhan Omar Shares Voicemails of Vile Death Threats She Received
HORRIFYING
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has shared voicemails with NBC News of chilling death threats she and her family have received amid the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and the resulting rise in anti-Muslim sentiment. One message labeled Omar as a “terrorist Muslim,” while another caller suggested that a vigilante organization was following the lawmaker and her kids and had found “all your addresses and handed them out to rapists.” Another person claimed they were “from a militant group” and said, “I can’t wait ‘till your group sees you one day, and I can rip your f*cking rag off your head… I hope the Israelis kill every f*cking one of you.” On Oct. 7, Omar criticized the Hamas attack, but her history of condemning Israel’s actions against Palestinians have made her a clear target for racist trolls. Since becoming a congresswoman, two men have pleaded guilty to making death threats against her. “This is very real,” she said in a statement. “I fear for my children and have to speak to them about remaining vigilant because you just never know.”