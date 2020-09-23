Rep. Omar to Trump After His Attack on Her Somali Roots: Why Are You So Obsessed With Me?
‘THIS IS MY COUNTRY’
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has delivered a pretty devastating comeback to President Donald Trump after his dog-whistle attack on her Somali origins at his Pennsylvania rally Tuesday night. Trump’s fans jeered Omar’s name when he mentioned it at the Moon Township event outside Pittsburgh, apparently making him feel bold enough to say: “She’s telling us how to run our country. How did you do where you came from? How was your country doing?” Omar, who was born in Somalia but left as a kid and is a naturalized U.S. citizen, hit back: “Firstly, this is my country and I am a member of the House that impeached you. Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one.” As the pièce de résistance, she posted the Mean Girls gif of Regina George asking the pertinent question: “Why are you so obsessed with me?”