    Ilhan Omar’s Challenger Barred From Twitter Over ‘Lynching’ Tweet

    Emily Shugerman

    Gender Reporter

    REUTERS

    Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) Republican challenger has been permanently suspended from Twitter over what the social media company called “repeated violations of the Twitter Rules.” According to the Washington Times, a campaign account belonging to the challenger, Danielle Stella, tweeted that Omar should be “tried for #treason and hanged” if it was proven that she passed sensitive information to Iran. Another tweet on the subject included a picture of a stick figure being hanged. The comments were based on unfounded allegations that Omar shared information with the Iranian government—a claim the Minnesota congresswoman has vehemently denied. Stella is reportedly a supporter of the Q-Anon conspiracy theory, is running to unseat Omar in 2020.

    Read it at Washington Times