Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Father Dies After Falling Sick With COVID-19

Read it at NBC News
Rep. Ilhan Omar has spoken of her “tremendous sadness and pain” after her father passed away due to complications following his infection with the novel coronavirus. “No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew him,” the Minnesota Democrat said in a statement released late Monday. Omar said her dad, Nur Omar Mohamed, died earlier that day. She didn’t provide any information about her father’s age or any previous medical conditions, and has requested privacy for her family. Omar was raised by her father and grandfather following her mother’s death when she was a baby. She and her dad came to the United States as refugees in 1995 from Somalia during the country’s civil war.