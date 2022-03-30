Now I Understand Why This Skincare-Infused Foundation Had a 5,000 Person Waitlist

I discovered ILIA's top-selling Super Serum Skin Tint since I discovered it just over a year ago. The skincare-infused tint is filled to the brim with complexion-enhancing actives including hyaluronic acid, squalane, and my personal favorite, the multi-tasking skincare superhero, niacinamide. Plus, it's formulated with SPF 40 to help protect your skin from the sun and blue light emitted from our screens.

To me, the lightweight formula delivers customizable coverage that can be built up to a medium level, but it definitely errs on the side of light to medium. For those who want an SPF-free foundation with slightly more coverage and zero flashback risk, the ILIA's newly re-launched (and re-formulated) True Skin Serum Foundation fuses the best aspects of both their O.G. Skin Tint and their original medium coverage foundation, with slightly more coverage and less dewy finish (not too matte, not too dewy). Like the skin tint, the True Skin Serum Foundation is also fortified with a slew of skincare ingredients to help improve your complexion even when you're not wearing it.

ILIA True Skin Serum Foundation I'm clearly not the only fan of this new-and-improved clean foundation—it's backed by tons and tons of glowing reviews, referring to it as "like a filter" and "the holy grail of foundations." Best of all the derm-approved and non-comedogenic formula is suitable for all skin types, from mature, to oily and even super sensitive. Buy at ILIA Beauty $ 54 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The liquidy formula feels super breathable and lightweight—to be honest, I can't even tell I'm wearing face makeup when I have it on, which is definitely a must for me when it comes to foundation. It blends seamlessly into the skin, giving your complexion a soft-focus glow without leaving behind excess oils and blurring away the looks of fine lines, blemishes and texture while covering redness and uneven skin tone (without leaving a mask-like effect or caking). You can build it up to a fuller coverage with a second layer or sheer it out with a heavier moisturizer or face oil underneath, and I personally love that I can tailor it to my mood and needs every time I put it on.

ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint This formula may still be my favorite holy grail, and if you're into dewy light foundation supercharged with SPF protection, the Super Serum Skin Tint is an absolute must-try. Buy at ILIA Beauty $ 48 Free Shipping | Free Returns

ILIA's True Skin Serum Foundation re-launched with its new formula earlier this year, but after its initial launch it sold out ridiculously fast, which led to an over 5,000 person waitlist. Now, the brand has restocked all original shades and added several more to accommodate a wider range of skin tones and undertones. And, if, like me, you're a fan of the Skin Tint and know your perfect shade, ILIA will suggest the best match for the True Skin Serum Foundation, which is super helpful.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.