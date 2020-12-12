Illicit Youth Basketball Tournament Leads to 77 Cases of COVID in California
TECHNICAL FOUL
An underground youth basketball league led to an outbreak of 77 cases of COVID-19, public health officials in Santa Clara County said Friday. After the illegal tournament was held in Rocklin, California on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, 39 players in middle and high school tested positive, as did three coaches and 35 “additional contacts.” Youth sports are not allowed under the state’s shelter-in-place order. Santa Clara Assistant Public Health Officer Dr. Monika Roy said at a press conference, “Public health orders, directives, and guidance around contact sports and sporting events are in place for a reason. The risk of transmission in these settings can easily result in community spread that threatens the most vulnerable among us.” The facility that held the tournament is closed until further notice, according to local station KTVU.