Illinois Bakery Shutters After Repeated Harassment for Hosting Drag Show
SO MUCH HATE
A bakery in a Chicago suburb says it will soon shutter because it can’t afford to stay open amid repeated harassment after hosting a drag show last summer. Corinna Sac, owner of UpRising Bakery, described in a statement how running the business has been a nightmare the past eight months. “Closing our doors is the direct result of the horrific attacks, endless harassment, and unrelenting negative misinformation about our establishment,” Sac said. The owner, who’s operated her “dream” bakery since it opened in 2021, said former customers “no longer come here because of the perceived threat that tarnished our good name,” and out of fear they’ll be spotted and then harassed themselves. Hatred surrounding the bakery began the night before the drag show even happened, with windows allegedly smashed and doors vandalized with nasty messages on July 23. Now, Sac says the bakery will close for good at the end of March if she can’t can come up with $30,000.