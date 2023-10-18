Illinois Guv Funds New Nonprofit to Fight for Abortion Rights Nationwide
TAKING ACTION
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has launched a nonprofit organization aiming to expand abortion rights across the country with a greater goal of combating “far extremism in all its forms.” Think Big America will push ballot measures that would codify abortion rights, especially in Arizona, Nevada, and Ohio. Pritzker’s team wouldn’t say how much the governor, who is an heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune, has given as the group’s initial funder. Pritzker has a history of protecting abortion rights, signing the Reproductive Health Act of 2019, which defends access to reproductive health care, including abortion, in Illinois. Since the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, Pritzker has funded abortion rights measures and emerging Democrats in the 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court race. But this marks the first time he has elevated his issue to the national stage.