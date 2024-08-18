Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Promises to Arrest ‘Troublemaker’ DNC Protesters
STAY PEACEFUL
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker had a forceful message on Sunday for protestors arriving in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention: if you get violent, you’re getting locked up. “If there are troublemakers, they’re going to get arrested and they’re going to get convicted,” Pritzker told CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union. Tapper cited the 1968 Chicago DNC protests over the Vietnam War, but Pritzker said the city and state had a plan in place to handle pro-Palestinian protesters who planned to disrupt the DNC, highlighting advances in policing and technology. “Really, the protesters are protesting something that is very far away from here,” Pritzker said. “Very important, but it’s not about people getting drafted from here going abroad. So it’s a whole different situation. And honestly, I expect that we’re going to have peaceful protests.”