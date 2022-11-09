Illinois Gov. Pritzker Scores Huge Win Over GOP Challenger
‘EXPEL THE EXTERMISTS’
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker won a second term Tuesday night in a decisive victory over Republican state senator Darren Bailey. The Associated Press quickly called the race for Pritzker based on exit polls, with the Democratic incumbent ultimately leading 54.3 percent to Bailey’s 42.9 percent as of early Wednesday. In his victory speech, Pritzker made an impassioned vow to defend democracy and abortion rights. “Anyone who thinks they can come into this state and try to force some right-wing, MAGA war on a woman’s body, you will never get an inch of Illinois,” he said in Chicago. “There’s no nice or easy way to say this, but until the Republican Party is ready to expel the extremists in their midst, we need to do it for them at the ballot box,” Pritzker added. “The fight for democracy, the fight for freedom, the fight for liberty, the fight for decency should be peaceful but not be timid. It needs to be out loud.”