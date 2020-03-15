Illinois Gov: White House Staffer Yelled at Me About Tweet on Airport Crowding

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker expressed extreme pessimism on Sunday that the Trump administration will address massive overcrowding at Chicago’s O’Hare airport due to the recent European travel ban. Appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press, the Democrat said that the only communication he’s received from the White House was angry complaints about his Saturday night tweet calling for the administration to “get its s@#t together.”
“Well, here’s what I got,” Pritzker said when asked if he’d received any reassurances from federal officials. “I got a call at about 11 o'clock last night after that tweet from a White House staffer who yelled at me about the tweet. That is what I got.”