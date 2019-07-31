CHEAT SHEET
BRUTAL
Illinois Man Accused of Killing Mother With Sword, Stuffing Her in Garbage Can
An Illinois man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his mother with a sword and stuffing her in a trash can, police announced Wednesday. Park Ridge Police Chief Frank Kaminski told reporters that a social worker and police officer found 74-year-old Judith Krystyniak in a wheeled garbage can inside her home’s living room after David Krystyniak, 47, welcomed them inside on Monday afternoon, The Chicago Tribune reports. The officer reportedly noticed a sword, a hammer, and the house in disarray before seeing Judith Krystyniak’s hand sticking out of the trash can and blood in the area. David Krystyniak was detained immediately, and police say he admitted to stabbing his mother with the sword. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office reportedly confirmed that Judith Krystyniak died of “multiple stab wounds.” Police are uncertain of David Krystyniak’s motive but said he has a history of mental illness. He is currently being held without bail, and is slated to appear in court on Aug. 14.