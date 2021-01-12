IL Man Left Inauguration Death Threats on Congress Member’s Phone: Feds
HOTLINE BLING
An Illinois man was arrested Tuesday after leaving a voicemail for a member of Congress threatening to “kill any motherfucking Democrat that steps on the motherfucking lawn” for Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, according to a criminal complaint. Louis Capriotti, 45, a resident of the Chicago suburbs who claims to be a Marine, has a history of making violent threats against members of Congress, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois. On the voicemail, Capriotti also reportedly stated that if people “think that Joe Biden is going to put his hand on the Bible and walk into that [expletive] White House on January 20th, they’re sadly [expletive] mistaken,” according to the criminal complaint.