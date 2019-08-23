CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SCARY
Illinois Officials Report First Death Possibly Linked to Vaping-Related Illness
Read it at The Washington Post
Illinois officials say a person who was hospitalized with a lung illness after recently using an e-cigarette has died. According to The Washington Post, at least 193 cases of a mysterious lung illness linked to vaping are now being investigated by state and federal health officials in 22 states. This death appears to be the first in the string of lung illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Illinois officials said in a statement that the number of people hospitalized for vaping-related lung illnesses has doubled in the past week, with at least 22 people, ranging in age from 17 to 38, have fallen ill after vaping.