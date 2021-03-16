Illinois Police Find Woman’s Remains 18 Years After She Vanished
COLD CASE
Human remains found in Kane County, Illinois, in December have been identified as those of a 22-year-old woman who walked outside her home in 2003 and was never seen again. Aurora police confirmed Tuesday that the remains belonged to Tyesha Patrice Bell. Bell was last seen by her sister on May 10, 2003 after she stepped outside her apartment to take a phone call, leaving the television on and candles burning. Bell’s family said it was uncharacteristic of her to leave without warning, and her mother said she had been acting withdrawn before her disappearance. No arrests have been made and detectives say they need more information before they can authorize any criminal charges. The missing persons cold case has been reclassified as a homicide.