Illinois Rep. Jesús ‘Chuy’ García’s Daughter Dies at 28
COMPLETELY HEARTBROKEN
Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-IL) announced on Tuesday via Twitter that his daughter Rosa died Monday night at age 28. “Our family is completely heartbroken,” García said in his statement. “Rosa joined our family as a young girl who had been in the foster care system. We did our best to provide a stable, loving, and welcoming home for her.” A cause of death was not disclosed. “Our family asks for privacy and welcomes your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time,” García added. The congressman recently ran for mayor of Chicago, placing fourth in February behind Lori Lightfoot, Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas. A runoff election between Johnson and Vallas, the two frontrunners from February’s election, takes place Tuesday.