CHEAT SHEET
GROSS
President of Illinois GOP Group Condemns Racist ‘Squad’ Post, Says It Was Not Authorized
A photo on the Illinois Republican County Chairman’s Association Facebook page Sunday depicted four congresswoman of color as “The Jihad Squad.” The racist post has since been taken down and condemned by the association’s president, Mark Shaw. After the photo was deleted, Shaw wrote that he did not approve the post and was “sorry if anyone who saw the image was offended by the contents.” The photo appeared to be styled like a movie poster, complete with a tagline that read: “If you don’t agree with their socialist ideology, you’re racist.” Shaw said that while he does not agree with ideas of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), the post was “an unfortunate distraction from the serious debate surrounding the policies advocated by these four socialist members of the United States House of Representatives.” Shaw went on to list the congresswomen’s policies that he and his party disagree with: the “‘Green New Deal’, elimination of all private health insurance, open borders and anti-Semitic posturing.”