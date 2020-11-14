Illinois Republican Loses Race for House Seat, Shows Up for Orientation Anyway

CHEAT SHEET
An Illinois Republican showed up at the Capitol building on Thursday and Friday for freshman orientation for newly elected members despite the fact that his race had already been called for his opponent. The Associated Press called the race Thursday, projecting that Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL) would win re-election in the state’s 14th Congressional District, but Jim Oberweis, a state senator, had still refused to concede as of Saturday and planned to pursue a recount. A spokesperson for the Republican said attending the sessions, which are held only once, was “something he was advised to do, so he did” and that Oberweis “was on the plane when the AP called the race.” Underwood declined to comment.