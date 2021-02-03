Illinois Woman Posted Video of Herself Pouring Boiling Water on Boyfriend to Snapchat: Cops
GRUESOME
A woman in Roselle, Illinois, allegedly filmed herself pouring boiling water on her boyfriend while he slept and then posted the video to Snapchat last month. Alexis Sykes, 22, dumped the hot pot on the victim, who was not identified, the night of Jan. 2, police say. According to recordings of her Snapchat, she wrote, “I kind of feel bad now because he got 2&3rd degree Burns from face to waist & they rushin him to burn center but oh well (shrugging shoulder emoji).” She allegedly hid the victim’s car keys from him as he watched his burnt skin fall off. He eventually found them and drove to a local hospital, where he spent two weeks in the burn unit. According to authorities, Sykes fled the state, but she was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, a felony, and two counts of aggravated domestic battery.