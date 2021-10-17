Illinois Mom Accused of Shooting Dead Man Who Refused to Kiss Her

A 28-year-old woman in Illinois shot and killed a man earlier this week in bizarre love triangle dispute, according to authorities.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Claudia Resendiz-Florez was staying with two pals—James Jones and his girlfriend—at their home in the city of Rolling Meadows when the incident unfolded on Thursday night.

Prosecutors in Cook County said that the trio were having a drink together when Resendiz-Florez allegedly asked Jones for a kiss. Jones declined because he had a girlfriend who was sitting right next to him. He then kissed his girlfriend in front of Resendiz-Florez, prompting an envious Resendiz-Florez to ask the girlfriend for a kiss, prosecutors said during a bond hearing. She declined, too.

When Jones once again refused to kiss her, an enraged Resendiz-Florez grabbed his gun that he had tucked between two couch cushions and aimed it at him, prosecutors said.

Jones tried to push Resendiz-Florez’s arm down as she pulled the safety off and put her finger on the trigger but the gun went off, striking Jones once in the chest.

His girlfriend called 911 and when officers arrived at the scene Resendiz-Flores allegedly admitted to shooting Jones. She was charged with first-degree murder and will be back in court on Tuesday.

Resendiz-Flores’s public defender Courtney Smallwood said during the bond hearing that her client is married but separated from her husband and is the sole caretaker for three young children. She disputed suggestions that Resendiz-Flores lived with the couple, insisting she lived at her family home in Des Plaines.