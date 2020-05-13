‘Vicious Attack’: Illinois Woman Mauled to Death by Her French Bulldog
A 52-year-old Illinois woman was mauled to death by her recently-adopted French bulldog, a coroner said on Wednesday. Lisa Urso, who owned three dogs, was found unresponsive with severe injuries on the back porch of her home in Ingleside, near Chicago on Saturday. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said Urso’s dog had “been bred to fight” and recently attacked her boyfriend, who lived with Urso, WGN-TV reported. Most of Urso’s injuries were on her legs, arms and torso, Cooper told the outlet. “Just a lot of bites. A lot of scratching. I hate to say it but unfortunately, it was a vicious attack,” he said. “You don’t really think about it happening with a smaller dog breed, but we forget animals can be powerful. This animal has a lot of jaw strength.”