I’m a Black Woman, and I See Myself in Kamala Harris

There is now no longer a question about whether Senator Kamala Harris can step-up, deliver on policy positions, and dismantle her opponent on a presidential debate stage: “Vice President Biden, I do not believe you are a racist, but…”

You could have heard a pin drop as the room and the world watched the youthful, black, female former prosecutor from California dismantle Joe Biden in a respectful, yet skillful way about busing, segregated schools, and his chummy working relationship with avowed racist southerners in the 1970s. Harris’ social media team was ready with an instantly iconic photo of a little girl—her—in pigtails.

The question that Democratic primary voters must address combines the two they addressed in 2008 and 2016: Is America ready to elect its first female President, and one who is a woman of color?