Pity the Kardashian-Jenners, Ruthlessly Exploited By Reality TV Producers To Make Them Look Bad Over Caitlyn

In an astonishing outrage visited upon a family of naifs, the Jenners and Kardashians are crying foul against the makers of the British reality TV show I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, with Brandon Jenner and Kim Kardashian claiming the programme makers cynically manipulated the expulsion of their parent Caitlyn Jenner from the show’s jungle camp to make her look sad, lonely and isolated from her family.

The cheek of it!

Caitlyn was among a group of 12 participants who signed up for this year’s instalment of the long running British TV show, which sees several famous, and many more not not-so famous people imprisoned in a jungle camp where they must complete a variety of disturbing challenges such as eating animal offal (this year’s delicacies included a camel’s anus) or being covered in rats, spiders and cockroaches to win their daily meals.

Characters are voted off by the public, and the winner receives a cash prize and a fractional and short lived boost to their notional fame, which may or may not be parlayed into yet further meaningless TV appearances.

A feature of this particular show, which is shot in the Australian jungle, is that the expelled campmates must walk back to civilisation across a rope bridge, at the end of which their loving family are waiting to console them (and perhaps thank them for the free holiday at a five star resort in the Antipodes), but when Caitlyn made her walk out of the jungle on Friday, the seventh character to leave the camp, no one was there to greet her and congratulate her success.

Some viewers, who were perhaps over invested, declared they were “heartbroken” on social media and branded her famous family as “disgusting” after they failed to show up to support Cait.

One sad fan went so far as to message Caitlyn’s son Brandon, asking, “Why wasn't you at the bridge?”

Happily, Brandon was able to translate his inquisitor’s mournful British slang and even sent a reply in which he blamed producers for conjuring up a storyline.

“Honestly, nobody reached out to set it up,” he told the concerned individual, “I think it might have been a ‘storyline’ the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That’s how that kind of TV works,” he wrote, followed by a smirking emoji.

While cynics might imagine it was more likely to be an issue of appearance fees or non-compete clauses, Kim Kardashian, tweeted out a story about Brandon’s remarks saying that she was claiming the same excuse.

Kardashian was also criticised by Caitlyn’s online British TV fans after she failed to give her former stepfather any love on social while she was on the show.

Of course, keen adherents of the Kardashian/ Jenner saga may have their own suspicions as to why Kim failed to so much as even like a post about Caitlyn's jungle stay.

Perhaps they will recall that Caitlyn admitted she hadn’t spoken to Kim for “nine months” when she was promoting her memoir, telling Piers Morgan: “I love Kim so much. It’s such a huge loss in my life not having her there anymore. It’s really sad… My kids have all been so supportive from day one – especially Kendall and Kylie. But the Kardashian side? I don't really talk to them very often now and that’s something I have to deal with. Fortunately, though, I have a lot of children.”