I’m a Conservative, and Nancy Pelosi Is Right On Here. Where Are the Elected Republicans?

I've been against Nancy Pelosi pretty much all my life, but when she’s right, she’s right. When it comes to impeachment, Pelosi has been patient and pragmatic. But Donald Trump has shown himself worthy of it.

It’s worth repeating that coercing or extorting the president of Ukraine to investigate a political rival—as The Wall Street Journal and other outlets have reported, and as Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani essentially confessed—is a clearly impeachable act. This is true even if a quid pro quo was not proffered.

Make no mistake, I haven’t suddenly changed my political positions. I still agree with the Republicans on virtually all policy matters. It’s just that the GOP has abandoned any claim to being the party of values or character.