‘I’m Kicking Myself’: Travis Kelce Blames Himself for Chiefs’ Super Bowl Defeat

In a preview of his New Heights podcast, Kelce apologized to Chiefs fans and said he wished he’d been a better leader on Sunday.

Janna Brancolini
Travis Kelce on the field before the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss on Feb. 9.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
