Image of Queen With Great-Grandkids Released on Her 97th Birthday
FAMILY PHOTO
Prince William and Kate Middleton paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II by sharing a photo of the late British sovereign surrounded by her great-grandchildren on what would have been her 97th birthday. “This photograph—showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren—was taken at Balmoral last summer,” the Twitter account of the Prince and Princess of Wales tweeted. Included in the picture with the queen, who died in September, are William and Kate’s kids—George, Charlotte, and Louis—along with Prince Edward’s children, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex. Zara Tindall’s children Mia, Lena, and Lucas are also in the picture, as well as the queen’s first great-grandchild, Savannah Phillips, and Savannah’s sister, Isla Phillips. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibet, were reportedly in the U.S. when the photograph was taken in Scotland.