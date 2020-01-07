Immigrant Detention Center Employee Posted on Neo-Nazi Website, Wanted to Join White Nationalist Group

Read it at Vice News
A senior employee at a for-profit immigration detention center was active on a neo-Nazi website and sought to join a chapter of a white nationalist group, Vice News reports. Travis Frey, a 31-year-old captain at Nevada Southern Detention Center, was posting on the neo-Nazi website Iron March during the time he was employed at another immigrant detention center in Indianapolis in 2016 and 2017. He wrote that no one gave “a shit about racism” and said he believed “heads of world governments and the entertainment industry are under Satanic influences.” Vice says he also wanted to join the Traditionalist Workers Party (TWP)—a group that was involved in the 2017 Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The centers Frey worked at were run by CoreCivic for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The company and the agency have not spoken publicly on the matter.