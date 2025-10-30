Immigrant Hospitalized After Being Shot by ICE Goon

Former child actor Floyd Roger Myers Jr. has died at the age of 42, TMZ reports. Myers’s mother, Renee Trice, told TMZ that he died at home on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack, having had three other heart attacks over the past three years. Myers made his onscreen debut in 1992, playing Young Will in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He went on to play Marlon Jackson in the limited ABC series The Jacksons: An American Dream, appearing alongside Angela Bassett, Billy Dee Williams and Vanessa Williams. Myers’s final acting role was in 2000, in the WB soap Young Americans. Since leaving Hollywood, he had co-founded the Fellaship Mens Group, a nonprofit dedicated to men’s mental health. The group paid tribute to Myers in an Instagram post, writing, “RIP to our good brother @rocwonder one of our co founders. Gone but never will be forgotten. The mission will continue in your honor. Next men’s meeting will be one for the books like we talked about! Love you bro, rest easy, big bro will take it from here.”
A man has been hospitalized following a shooting involving an ICE officer. Jose Garcia-Sorto, who is from Honduras, was pulled over by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in north Phoenix at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. He initially stopped his car, but pulled away as ICE officers approached his vehicle. “As the vehicle abruptly began speeding away, an officer was in the path of the vehicle,” police officials said in a statement. “Fearing for his life, the officer defensively discharged his service weapon two times, striking Garcia-Sorto’s vehicle.” Garcia-Sorto was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is now in a stable condition. The ICE officer who shot him was also hospitalized. The DHS said Garcia-Sorto was in America illegally. The police statement did not clarify if the ICE officer was struck by the vehicle or if Garcia-Sorto was shot when the officer fired at his car. The Phoenix FBI has now opened an assault on a federal officer case.
The iconic pink restaurant purchased by the creators of South Park will be empty for Halloween. Staff at Casa Bonita in Lakewood, Colorado, will go on strike starting Thursday morning after management “walked away from the bargaining table” during contract negotiations, according to employees. The Mexican restaurant, founded in 1974, is a venerated institution recognized as an official landmark by the Lakewood Historical Society. Casa Bonita became even more popular after it was featured on an episode of South Park in 2004. The show’s creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, purchased the establishment in 2021. Lead negotiator Andrea Hoeschen with the Actors’ Equity Association said restaurant management offered only 11 cents more over their last wage offer and proposed little protection against future layoffs. “Despite that insult, the negotiating team responded with major compromises to try to get a deal. And then Casa Bonita walked away from the table without responding,” she said. “‘Casa Boo-nita’ will be dressed as an empty pink building for Halloween!” The Daily Beast has reached out to Stone and Parker’s representative for comment.
An employee working for Massachusetts’ Democratic governor Maura Healey has been arrested after 8 kilograms of cocaine were reportedly delivered to him at a government building. Lamar Cook, who had been working as Healey’s western Massachusetts deputy director since April 2023, was charged with cocaine trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition after the drugs were intercepted at the Springfield State Office Building on Saturday. A spokesperson for Healey confirmed in a statement to NBC10 Boston that Cook had been fired, telling the outlet, “The Governor’s Office has been made aware of the arrest of an employee, Lamar Cook. The conduct that occurred here is unacceptable and represents a major breach of the public trust. Mr. Cook has been terminated from his position effective immediately. This criminal investigation is ongoing, and our administration will work with law enforcement to assist them in their work.” Cook was arraigned on Wednesday, with bail set at $25,000 ahead of another hearing on Friday. Cook’s lawyer told NBC10 that he planned to seek a more reasonable bail.
Anca Faur, the 66-year-old wife of astronaut Buzz Aldrin, 95, died on Oct. 28. She passed “peacefully” at night, “with her husband and her son, Vlad Ghenciu by her side,” a statement shared on Facebook by the Aldrin and Faur families said. “I am so fortunate to have found and married the love of my life,” Aldrin said in the statement. “She brought joy to everything we did together. I will miss her dearly.” The couple tied the knot on Aldrin’s 93rd birthday on January 20, 2023 after dating for five years. Aldrin previously told People that his wife has “the whole Wizard of Oz package,” including “brains, heart [and] courage.” Faur was a chemical engineer who had a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh and served as the executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC. She was Aldrin’s fourth wife. He was first married to Joan Archer from 1954-1974, with the couple having three children, James, Janice and Andrew. He then married his second wife, Beverly Van Zile, from 1975 to 1978 and his third wife, Lois Driggs Cannon, from 1988 to 2013. Faur’s cause of death has been revealed yet. Representatives for the family declined to comment further to TheBeast at this time.
Parkland school shooting survivor Cameron Kasky is running for New York’s open congressional seat. Kasky, 24, filed his candidacy this week, according to Federal Election Commission records. His move comes a month after Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler said he would retire in 2027. The activist, who did not respond to requests for comment, nodded to his run by changing his Instagram bio to “politician” on Tuesday and adding a link to his donation page. “All I can say at the moment is that the next generation of Democratic leaders will fight big tech, work to abolish ICE and hold immigration enforcement accountable, and reject money from organizations operating solely in the interest of right wing nationalist foreign governments,” he wrote. In high school, Kasky co-founded the gun violence prevention group March for Our Lives, which later faced funding shortfalls and internal turmoil. Like his would-be predecessor, the Florida native attended Columbia University before withdrawing to pursue activism full-time. He is now a contributor at The Bulwark and an MSNBC pundit. The race for New York’s 12th District is shaping up to be crowded—and possibly star-studded—with Jack Schlossberg, John F. Kennedy’s grandson, also exploring a run.
A couple getting married at a Lord of the Rings movie set in New Zealand were left shocked when none other than Elijah Wood himself crashed the ceremony and walked down the aisle. Wood, 44, who plays Frodo Baggins in the blockbuster fantasy trilogy, was in town attending a local Comic Con and decided to check in at Hobbiton, a tourist attraction where a number of the film’s scenes were filmed. Upon arrival, he discovered a wedding between two LOTR superfans, Sharik and Jessica Burgess-Stride, was taking place, and after some encouragement from wedding photographer Cath Ullyet, he decided to crash the party. “We were just finishing the signing of the paperwork when all of a sudden Elijah Wood started to walk down the aisle,” Sharik told the Waikato Herald. “At first I thought, nah, that’s not him – then oh s---, it is him!” The groom, who included several Tolkien references in his vows, said the wedding had been a “perfect day,” and that his claim that the rainy weather had been a “sign of good luck” was proven correct when Wood walked through the door. “After the couple had finished signing, I rushed around to meet him and asked him to come and have a few photos with the couple,” Ullyet said. “Being the gentleman he is, he didn’t want to interfere, however, with some friendly encouragement he stepped in and was welcomed by all. Thank you Elijah for making their special day that much more memorable. We all loved it!”
Dictionary.com has announced that “67” is its newest Word of the Year. This year, teachers and parents have been left confused by kids and teenagers using the term “67,” pronounced “six-seven,” not to be mistaken for “sixty-seven.” The dictionary shared that some have considered it a synonym for “so-so,” “maybe this,” or “maybe that.” The newest word of the year has been traced to Skrilla’s viral 2024 song “Doot Doot (6 7).” Others connect it to the popular 6-foot-7-inch NBA player and social media sensation LaMelo Ball. Earlier this year, “The 67 Kid” went viral for shouting “67” as he celebrated at a basketball game. Many have used the term “brain rot” to describe the viral trend, which is “the deterioration of one’s mental or intellectual state as a result of over-consuming trivial or unchallenging content,” according to Oxford Press. The annual pick gives recognition to the “brain rot” popular among kids and teenagers. Dictionary.com explains the comical appeal of the term is it’s “purposefully nonsensical and all about being in on the absurdity.” “It’s part inside joke, part social signal, and part performance,” said Steve Johnson, Ph.D., of the Dictionary Media Group.
Two male suspects questioned over the Louvre heist have “partially” admitted to being involved in the brazen robbery, according to prosecutors. The men, a 34-year-old Algerian man and a 39-year-old French resident, entered the Louvre in what appears to be an effortless eight-minute robbery. The two previous criminal offenders, stole 88 million euros ($102 million) worth of jewels on Oct. 19 in broad daylight. The Louvre, the world’s most visited museum, is now under scrutiny for its subpar security, prompting the public to question the safety of its treasures. The museum’s security cameras expired in July and were not renewed. A $93 million revamp of the security system has long been promised, but “will not be finished before 2029–2030.” The two suspects were taken into custody this week after their DNA was identified. French law releases organized theft suspects after 96 hours if no charge is filed. The suspected robbers will remain in custody if they are prosecuted by Wednesday. No further information has been released about the details of the partial confession or whether the suspects have revealed what happened to the stolen items.
AOL is being sold to Italian tech company Bending Spoons for $1.5 billion. The New York-based platform was once a dominant internet company in the ’90s and early 2000s. At the time, the website offered innovative and user-friendly instant messaging, chat rooms, and email. The service company is now mainly used for internet privacy and protection software, along with its search engine and email platform. Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported the deal could rake in about $1.5 billion. CEO of the acquirer, Luca Ferrari, said the company plans to “invest significantly to help the product and the business flourish.” The Italian company is known for acquiring productivity and media apps like Evernote, Remini, and WeTransfer.